Elderly woman reported missing in Mason County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a missing elderly woman believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday night.

Peggy Smith, who’s in her 80s, is missing from the Tribble Road area in Leon.

Sheriff Corey Miller said Smith was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and gray pants.

We are working to get a photograph of Smith. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

