Elderly woman reported missing in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a missing elderly woman believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday night.

Peggy Smith, who’s in her 80s, is missing from the Tribble Road area in Leon.

Sheriff Corey Miller said Smith was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and gray pants.

We are working to get a photograph of Smith.

