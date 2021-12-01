Fire season awaits rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -When word came down that a forest fire was burning in the New River Gorge National Park at the Beauty Mountain in Fayette County WV on Tuesday afternoon, no doubt many people did not bat an eyelash. After all that fire is in a sparsely populated area in Wild and Wonderful WV. But the reality is the fall dry season is on the brink right now and any new windy, warm weather could be a catalyst for danger.

First things fire regarding fire season, if we get meaningful rain on Wednesday with the passage of a front, we can probably weather a windy and warm Thursday. That will leave us watching radar as wsaz.com as a front passes during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will turn cloudy and cooler with some afternoon showers passing. Highs will be held down to 50-55.

Thursday will look and feel like spring as the sun shines smartly and the warmth of April scours the region. The adage the stringer the wind blows the higher the temperature goes will surely fit. 60s are assured with winds in the 15-25 mil per hour range and gusting to 35 even 40 miles per hour.

Friday too will be warm and this time hazy with a mild but more tame breeze. Highs again will make 60 or higher.

A gradual cool down by the weekend will still see highs in the 50s with rains to return by next Monday.

