Holly Forbes’ run on ‘The Voice’ comes to an end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans who were rooting for Catlettsburg, Kentucky native Holly Forbes to advance to the finals of NBC’s “The Voice” didn’t get their wish.

On Tuesday night’s episode, the field of contestants was narrowed from 10 to eight.

Forbes competed and sang “Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson in the instant save round, and she fell short of getting the number of votes needed to advance.

Just before it was announced whether she’d be moving on, Forbes told her coach Ariana Grande, “I just want to say thank you. You gave me another shot in the knockouts, and you’ve really changed my life in so many ways. I’m just so thankful for everything you’ve brought to the show and to my life.”

After the show, Grande tweeted to Forbes, “This is absolutely just the beginning, and I cannot tell you how excited I am for everything you’re going to do. I’m here every step, and you are entirely unstoppable, my brilliant friend.”

A crowd watching the show at the Mill Tapas and Wine Bar in Ashland was clearly disappointed, but Denise McAlister, who’s also from Catlettsburg, says the result doesn’t change how inspirational Forbes has been.

“I can tell from her time on the show and Ariana and Kelly’s reaction to her, she’s gonna have a place in the music industry for the rest of the time we all get a chance to be here,” McAlister said.

