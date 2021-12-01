Keith Urban brings tour to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Singer Keith Urban is heading out on his first world tour in four year and will make a stop in Charleston, W.Va.

Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban will play in his The Speed of Now World Tour at the Charleston Coliseum on October 15, 2022.

The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10am, For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.