Advertisement

Keith Urban brings tour to West Virginia

Keith Urban poses for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Donn...
Keith Urban poses for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)(Donn Jones | Donn Jones/Invision/AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Singer Keith Urban is heading out on his first world tour in four year and will make a stop in Charleston, W.Va.

Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban will play in his The Speed of Now World Tour at the Charleston Coliseum on October 15, 2022.

The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10am, For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital; one injured
Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Driver dead in Kanawha County crash; roadway reopen
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
A man from Nigeria who allegedly took part in “romance fraud” pleaded guilty Monday to...
Nigerian man pleads guilty to ‘romance fraud’ in our region

Latest News

SOAR opening new syringe disposal site
SOAR opening new syringe disposal site
Union to vote on Cabell Huntington offer
Union to vote on Cabell Huntington offer
Police catch horse running on highway
Police catch horse running on highway
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast