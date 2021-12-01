Advertisement

Ky. Board of Education restricts corporal punishment in public schools

(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education has passed a regulation restricting corporal punishment in schools.

According to this new regulation, schools must get written consent from a student’s legal guardian to use corporal punishment on them. And that consent must come in the first five days of the school year.

Before using it, schools must also get verbal consent from the child’s guardian.

After it’s used, the child must get at least 30 minutes of counseling.

KBE members said this is a first step toward ending the practice.

