Man accused of killing officer appears in court on anniversary of shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The lawyer of a man accused in the death of a Charleston Police officer asked Wednesday to change the venue of the man’s trial.

The motion by Joshua Philips’ lawyer listed a ‘hostile sentiment against the accused’ due to widespread media coverage.

On the one year anniversary of the shooting, Philips appeared virtually in a Kanawha County hearing.

Officer Cassie Johnson was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Ave in 2020 when investigators say she was shot by Phillips.

Investigators say Phillips was parked in a driveway that wasn’t his. Video shows Officer Johnson going across the street from where the car was parked, she is then seen going back to the car followed by Phillips when there was a confrontation. Next, shots were fired.

“There was some discussion back and forth. It appears she may have attempted to place him under arrest because there was a scuffle at that time. For a brief period of time, they stopped, it started again and that’s when the incident went down, and it got obviously much worse,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told WSAZ in 2020.

A few days later, Officer Johnson died from her injuries.

A trial date remains set for January 10th for Philips.

The defense team doesn’t believe they will be ready for trial because they are still searching for a research agency to use. They argue the company will need time to consume the media and see how it compares to other areas.

Judge Jennifer Bailey set a status conference for December 17th at 2:00 p.m.

Phillips remains incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.

