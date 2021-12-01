Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

Gary Warick faces several charges after drugs and guns were seized in Floyd County, Kentucky.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces several charges after drugs and guns were seized during a traffic stop in Auxier, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Deputies say they seized heroin, Xanax, and a stolen ATV after K-9 unit DRAGO alerted them to the presence of drugs.

Gary Warick, of Hagerhill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, menacing, and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators also say several weapons were seized.

They say Warick is a convicted felon who faces more charges.

