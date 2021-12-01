Man arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces several charges after drugs and guns were seized during a traffic stop in Auxier, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.
Deputies say they seized heroin, Xanax, and a stolen ATV after K-9 unit DRAGO alerted them to the presence of drugs.
Gary Warick, of Hagerhill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, menacing, and tampering with physical evidence.
Investigators also say several weapons were seized.
They say Warick is a convicted felon who faces more charges.
