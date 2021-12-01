Advertisement

Man dies after running from police

A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital, the Waverly Police Department said Tuesday.

Police say the man called Sunday for medical assistance. When officers arrived, a foot pursuit happened after the man “reportedly entered a neighbor’s residence and was encountered by police where he was taken into custody.”

The man was taken to Adena Hospital and later transferred to Riverside Medical Center where he died on Monday. An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Police say no guns were involved in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

