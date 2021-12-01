Man dies after running from police

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital, the Waverly Police Department said Tuesday.

Police say the man called Sunday for medical assistance. When officers arrived, a foot pursuit happened after the man “reportedly entered a neighbor’s residence and was encountered by police where he was taken into custody.”

The man was taken to Adena Hospital and later transferred to Riverside Medical Center where he died on Monday. An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Police say no guns were involved in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

