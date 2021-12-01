New River Gorge wildfire 50% contained; more than 100 acres impacted

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blaze that started Monday afternoon has had firefighters in an uphill battle for more than 24 hours, as they work to put out a wildfire that has spread to over 100 acres in New River Gorge National Park.

“This is in a pretty remote location down underneath Beauty Mountain,” Dave Bieri, district supervisor for New River Gorge National Park, told WSAZ. " That’s probably one of the biggest challenges of this fire. It’s on very steep terrain and tough access. There’s no good access point to it, and it’s tough getting people around on that kind of terrain.”

Bieri said the fire was reported around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. At that time, it had only spread to about 10 acres.

“At the end of the day (Monday), it had grown to about 80 acres.”

On Tuesday, the park closed both the Headhouse Trail and Endless Wall Trail as a safety precaution.

“It’s not really threatening it yet, but just for precaution we’ve closed (those) trails as well as some of our climbing areas,” Bieri said

The park’s service fire crew, along with crews from Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park and Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park, have been on scene. Firefighters from the National Forest Service were also assisting.

As of late Tuesday night, fire crews have contained the fire to about 50%.

“Trail closures are still in effect. The crews have not been able to access the conveyer and huddle house yet due to falling trees that have burned out at the base,” Bieri said.

Park officials will be sending out crews again on Wednesday morning to assess the situation, and the historic buildings at the headhouse, associated with the Nuttallburg historic coal town.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

