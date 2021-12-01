One injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting in the area of the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Kendal Avenue is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department.

According to a release by police, the shooting was reported Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

The release also says initial reports indicate a man was shot during a fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for an injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at 740.354.1600.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.