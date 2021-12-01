Advertisement

One injured in shooting

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting in the area of the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Kendal Avenue is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department.

According to a release by police, the shooting was reported Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

The release also says initial reports indicate a man was shot during a fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for an injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at 740.354.1600.

