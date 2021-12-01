Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital; one injured
Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Driver dead in Kanawha County crash; roadway reopen
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
A man from Nigeria who allegedly took part in “romance fraud” pleaded guilty Monday to...
Nigerian man pleads guilty to ‘romance fraud’ in our region

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
One injured in shooting
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains