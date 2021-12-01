Shop Ohio for the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Ohio. Find It Here. wants to inspire shoppers to get out and experience the wonder of the season by exploring new places in the quest for those perfect holiday gifts. Whether it’s the vibe of checking out the stores in Ohio’s quaint towns or being part of the holiday crowds in Ohio’s vibrant cities, there’s something special about shopping in person and turning a shopping trip into a special occasion.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.