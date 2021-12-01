Threat made at Kanawha County middle school; no student detained

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies say a threat was made to a local middle school, and that no students have been detained.

Kanawha County deputies say the threat was made to Andrew Jackson Middle School on Tuesday night.

Deputies say the student believed to have made the threat or threats has been found and is detained. Deputies say they’re working to determine if charges will be filed.

Kanawha County Schools says parents were notified of the situation Tuesday night, and classes are on a normal schedule Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.