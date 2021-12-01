Advertisement

Pre-K-8 student leaves school property

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you drop your kids off at school, you expect them to be taken care of and protected. However, that was not the case for a student at Lenore PK-8 in Mingo County.

Mingo County School Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch says a student at Lenore PK-8 left school property on Monday, and school officials are investigating how this happened.

In a statement to WSAZ on behalf of this incident, the superintendent said:

“The district is aware of an incident at Lenore pre-K-8, and we have taken measures to respond. We are conducting an internal investigation and we have initiated an independent investigation into this matter to understand its scope more fully. Our goal is to ensure the health and safety of our students. A team has already met to look at current safety protocols and corrective actions will be taken as necessary. This situation is taken seriously, and our response is ongoing.”

School officials did not release the student’s age or gender.

“Had to have been a really big freak incident because this is honestly the first time I’ve heard of something like this,” said Crystal Browning, a parent.

However, with railroad tracks and a busy road so close by -- it’s an issue parents like Browning expect to be handled immediately.

“If I know anything about our principal and our assistant principal, they’re going to up everything now,” Browning said.

