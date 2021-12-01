Theft investigation nets two arrests

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – Two men are in the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday, the result of a theft investigation by the Prestonsburg Police Department.

According to police, the investigation began after officers received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Prestonsburg City Utilities lot.

Officers say the vehicle was not a city vehicle.

At 8:42 p.m., a tip about where the stolen vehicle was located was received, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

A patrolmen responded to the Arkansas Creek community of Floyd County and located the vehicle.

William James was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

According to investigators, information obtained lead officers to a home in the Martin Community of Floyd County.

On Tuesday, the Prestonsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at the home and found tools and other missing items that had been taken from the vehicle that was recovered Monday.

Ricky Adkins was arrested for receiving stolen property

Adkins is in the Floyd County Detention Center.

