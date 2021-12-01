Advertisement

Theft investigation nets two arrests

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) – Two men are in the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday, the result of a theft investigation by the Prestonsburg Police Department.

According to police, the investigation began after officers received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Prestonsburg City Utilities lot.

Officers say the vehicle was not a city vehicle.

At 8:42 p.m., a tip about where the stolen vehicle was located was received, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

A patrolmen responded to the Arkansas Creek community of Floyd County and located the vehicle.

William James was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

According to investigators, information obtained lead officers to a home in the Martin Community of Floyd County.

On Tuesday, the Prestonsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at the home and found tools and other missing items that had been taken from the vehicle that was recovered Monday.

Ricky Adkins was arrested for receiving stolen property

Adkins is in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital; one injured
Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Driver dead in Kanawha County crash; roadway reopen
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner
A climber suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a fall near the Kevin Ritchie Bridge on U.S....
Climber suffers serious injuries in fall

Latest News

Shop Ohio for the holidays
Shop Ohio for the holidays
Tech gifts that will be a big hit
Tech gifts that will be a big hit
Prioritizing oral health in 2022
Prioritizing oral health in 2022
Wildfire season with Tony Cavalier
Wildfire season with Tony Cavalier