Thousands collected during firefighter Christmas boot drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters had cold hands and feet but warm hearts Tuesday morning as crews were out collecting funds for kids.

The Huntington Fire Department and IAFF Local 289 raised more than $10,000 during its Christmas boot drive.

All donations will pay for Christmas presents for all children at the Huntington City Mission.

Santa Claus will join the Fire Department in delivering the presents to the City Mission before Christmas.

A time and date for the delivery will be announced at a later date.

“The Fire Department and IAFF Local 289 would like to sincerely thank everyone who donated during yesterday’s boot drive. It is because of their kindness and generosity that dozens of children at the City Mission will have a joyous Christmas,” the Huntington Fire Department wrote in a release Wednesday.

