Union members voting on latest offer from hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Members of the SEIU 1199 union are voting Wednesday to ratify or reject the latest contract proposal offered by Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Voting sessions were set for 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel.

The votes will be counted at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a decision to be announced tentatively at 9 p.m.

Union members say everyone wants to get back to work, and officials are anticipating a majority of the membership to cast a ballot. Union members have been on strike since Nov. 3.

“This contract is just going to be an individual thing on what people can live with. Can they live with this? Or can they not?” said Yvonne Brooks, a union member and rehab secretary.

Officials say a vote of 50% percent plus one will be needed to accept or reject the contract.

The union says, even though there is voting going on Wednesday, the strike is very much still active.

If union members agree with the offer, they say it’ll take roughly two days to clear out the picket line.

