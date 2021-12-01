Advertisement

WVU releases 2022 football schedule

WVU football suits up for final regular season game
WVU football suits up for final regular season game(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 1, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University announced their games for the 2022 football season Wednesday afternoon. The season starts with the Backyard Brawl against Pitt on Saturday September 3rd and it ends at Oklahoma State on November 26th.

“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” Lyons said. “Year in and year out, we play a challenging football schedule that produces quality opponents.”

“Our fans will enjoy the schedule, not only a tough Big 12 Conference slate, but two rivalry games as well,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “One of the best rivalries in college football returns with the Backyard Brawl at Pitt and along with the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy at Virginia Tech make our nonconference slate one of the strongest in the country.”

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.

2022 Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Sept. 3 at Pitt TBA

Sat. Sept. 10 Kansas * TBA

Sat. Sept. 17 Towson TBA

Sat. Sept. 24 at Virginia Tech TBA

Sat. Oct. 1 at Texas * TBA

Sat. Oct. 8 OPEN

Thurs. Oct. 13 Baylor * TBA

Sat. Oct. 22 at Texas Tech * TBA

Sat. Oct. 29 TCU *^ TBA

Sat. Nov. 5 at Iowa State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 12 Oklahoma *! TBA

Sat. Nov. 19 Kansas State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State * TBA

Sat. Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship+

* Big 12 Conference Game

^ - Homecoming

! – Mountaineer Week

+ - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

