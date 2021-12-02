April feel in air heading in!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A grey, damp and cool Wednesday featured a few showers (tenth of an inch or less for most) with high temperatures waiting for the evening hours to reach 50. The exception the southern Coalfields where a brief shower was barely enough to dampen the ground. Across the Russell, Levisa and Tug Fork valleys of the Big Sandy afternoon highs hung out in the mid to upper 50s.

The shower pattern will wane overnight with a few patches of fog confined to the taller hills. Temperatures will hang out near 50 most of the time.

Thursday will feature a stiffening southwest wind (gusts to 35 even 40 mph) and enough sun to propel highs into the mid 60s.

Likewise Friday will trend dry, mild and breezy though a wind shift to the north will cut back on the warmth.

By the weekend generally fair and cool weather is expected on Saturday then milder air will return until next week when a weather system is expected the cut his draw report.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.