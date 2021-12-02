Advertisement

Man’s body found in rural area

A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.
A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.(KCRG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department released that information, saying they received a call around 11 a.m. from family about a loved one missing in a wooded area.

Deputies say numerous fire department crews and Boone County Ambulance Authority assisted in a search and rescue operation.

First responders found the victim around 2 p.m. in a remote and wooded area. Investigators say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

No information has been released about the man’s identity. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Theft investigation nets two arrests
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Pikeville Medical Center announces name of new children’s hospital
Holiday season survival guide with Bobby Berk
Holiday season survival guide with Bobby Berk
Stay safe online this holiday season
Stay safe online this holiday season
Holiday season survival guide with Bobby Berk
Holiday season survival guide with Bobby Berk