Man’s body found in rural area

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department released that information, saying they received a call around 11 a.m. from family about a loved one missing in a wooded area.

Deputies say numerous fire department crews and Boone County Ambulance Authority assisted in a search and rescue operation.

First responders found the victim around 2 p.m. in a remote and wooded area. Investigators say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

No information has been released about the man's identity.

