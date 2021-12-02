COVID-19 W.Va. | 50 additional deaths, 1,466 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2021, there are currently 7,113 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 50 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,945 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 77-year old female from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Doddridge County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mingo County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 52-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 51-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 52-year old male from Wyoming County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 22 are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. One county is color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

9,244 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported so far.

According to the WV DHHR, 570 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital. 193 have been admitted to the ICU and 85 are on ventilators.

285,357 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 52 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335), Wyoming (53). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

