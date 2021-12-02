Crews on scene of camper fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a camper fire Wednesday night in the Witcher area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say it involves a fifth wheel camper located along Nelson Court.

There’s no word if the camper was occupied when the fire broke out. It was reported around 9:15 p.m.

Crews from Belle, Malden, and Cedar Creek VFDs are on the scene.

Other details are unavailable now.

