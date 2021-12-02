Advertisement

Crews on scene of camper fire

Crews are on the scene of a camper fire Wednesday night in the Witcher area of Kanawha County.
Crews are on the scene of a camper fire Wednesday night in the Witcher area of Kanawha County.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a camper fire Wednesday night in the Witcher area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say it involves a fifth wheel camper located along Nelson Court.

There’s no word if the camper was occupied when the fire broke out. It was reported around 9:15 p.m.

Crews from Belle, Malden, and Cedar Creek VFDs are on the scene.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Driver dead in Kanawha County crash; roadway reopen
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital; one injured
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
A climber suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a fall near the Kevin Ritchie Bridge on U.S....
Climber suffers serious injuries in fall
An elderly woman reported missing Tuesday night in Mason County has been found, West Virginia...
Elderly woman reported missing in Mason County found

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Prestonsburg van theft
Two arrested in connection with Prestonsburg van theft
The new Children’s Hospital in Pikeville will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing...
WSAZ Exclusive | Inside look at Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
Spring fever alert Thursday
First Warning Weather