‘He was flying before he was driving’: Eastern Ky. native becomes naval officer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County native Lincoln Kilgore is set to graduate from Officer Candidate School (OCS) Friday, joining the ranks in naval leadership.

“I’m here as a naval aviator. It’s a really cool thing. People instantly think Tom Cruise from “Top Gun,’ but for me it’s serving and giving back to my country. I’m an American citizen and I feel very passionate about how much I genuinely love my country and the people that live in it,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore knew he wanted to accomplish his goal of becoming a naval aviator from a very young age.

“Probably about three or four years old, and honestly since then, ever since I was that young, I knew for a fact that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

He got his private pilots license at just 16 years old.

“He was flying before he was driving. It took me forever to get him to drive a car,” said his mother Nancy Kilgore.

Kilgore graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in May of 2021, studying aviation. After graduation, he wanted to take his flying to new heights -- not just flying for fun but serving his country.

“The reason I kind of picked naval aviation as opposed to the Air Force, or the Army, or other branches is the challenge inherent in what comes with naval aviation. Having the ability to take an aircraft and land on a pitching deck is just a good challenge,” said Kilgore.

On Aug. 15, Kilgore shipped off to OCS in Newport, Rhode Island. It’s a 13-week training program -- testing candidates morally, mentally and physically.

“Definitely definitely challenging, but also that challenge is equal to the amazing reward that you get out of it, as well,” Kilgore said.

OCS is different from boot camp. Similar fundamental skills are taught, but it goes further with four phases of training.

“It’s installed kind of a level of professionalism in myself and my fellow classmates that is wonderful to see and a deep kind of appreciation for the little things we had beforehand,” Kilgore said. “Now, seeing our knowledge grow, our discipline grow and how we’ve kind of grown together as a unit, it’s a really special process to kind of see.”

Friday, he graduates as an officer. Nancy says there’s no words to explain how proud she is.

“I want him to live out his lifelong dream, and flying is his lifelong dream,” she said. “Just to get my arms around him and hug him, I just can’t wait.”

As Kilgore takes this next step, he’s looking back, saying the community in eastern Kentucky got him to where he is today.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the amazing people I was around. The neighbors, my family and friends, they really helped to form the really important interpersonal skills that really you need as an officer in the military, as well,” he said.

Kilgore also wanted to thank everyone from Kentucky for not just sending letters to him, but also his fellow classmates.

“To all the folks back in eastern Kentucky, to all the folks back home, the letters and things that you’ve sent to us, you really have no idea what that means to us,” Kilgore said.

After graduation, he will head to Pensacola, Florida, to begin flight training with the Navy.

