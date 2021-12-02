Herd stumbles down stretch in loss at Akron

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall fought back from a 9 point halftime deficit at Akron to take a 3 point lead late, but the Herd couldn’t hang on falling 88-86 to the Zips at the James A Rhodes Arena.

Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 30 points and Andrew Taylor added 26, but late game miscues sealed the loss.

David Early hit a 3 pointer to give Marshall a 86-83 lead, then gave up a 3 point lead as Enrique Freeman got a put back dunk and was fouled on the play to tie it at 86.

Andrew Taylor attemped a baseline jumper with :06 seconds left, missed then fouled Freeman on teh rebound. He made both free throws and Taevion Kinsey’s desperation 3 point attempt was off the mark and time expired.

“I don’t look at one person. It has to be a group effort. I’m frustrated that we came out soft,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “I’ve got to find a way to make sure that we’re not just making good plays. Making good plays does not qualify as playing good. Qualifying as playing good is playing as hard as you can, making good plays and playing smart. Right now we are not exemplifying that.”

The Herd falls to 4-3 on the season and hosts Duquesne on Saturday.

