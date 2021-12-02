Advertisement

Investigators: Man facing sentencing on sex crime tries to fake his own death

A registered sex offender set to return to prison Friday went to extreme lengths to avoid serving time, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man on probation for a sex crime was arrested after trying to fake his own death, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Jesse Lee Wood, 26, parked his car at a park and ride on the Ohio side of the Ritchie Bridge in Ravenswood, Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

Investigators say Wood was out on probation and scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Friday. He had pleaded guilty to one count involving a sex crime.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, first responders were notified about a potential suicide jumper from the Ritchie Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River from Ravenswood into Meigs County, Ohio.

Investigators say Wood’s cellphone and vehicle were left near the bridge as part of a staged scene. He was later found hiding in a closet at his home.

The Ritchie Bridge was closed for some time during the investigation, disrupting traffic for several drivers.

Wood faces charges for falsifying an emergency report, on probation for sex offense, and failing to register as a sex offender.

He remains in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

