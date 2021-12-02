Advertisement

Man dies in trooper-involved shooting

A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said.
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said.

According to KSP, the incident happened just after 10:45 a.m. No information was released about the exact location where it occurred. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene.

No other details were released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

