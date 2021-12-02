Marshall’s Ali up for freshman honor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was tabbed one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Thursday.

The Cleveland, Ohio native currently leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (20) and is second in total touchdowns (22), points scored (32) and points per game (11.0). He was one of just two Group of 5 players to make the list, joining Coastal Carolina defensive end Josaiah Stewart.

Ali’s rushing touchdown total is now No. 4 on Marshall’s all-time single-season list behind Jackie Hunt’s 26 in 1940 and 23 (twice) by Chris Parker in 1993 and ‘94. Ali is also currently tied for ninth on C-USA’s single-season rushing touchdowns list.

His 22 total touchdowns scored are now No. 6 on Marshall’s all-time single-season list.

In Marshall’s last regular season game, he set the school’s all-time record for rushing yards by a freshman (1,239), breaking the record set by current football staff member Doug Chapman, who rushed for 1,238 yards as a freshman in 1996.

Ali has also caught 45 passes this season - the third-most in a season ever by a Marshall running back. Ahmad Bradshaw caught 56 passes in 2005 and Robert Surratt snared 55 in 1984.

Three finalists for the award will be unveiled December 21, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award will be announced on Monday January 10, 2022. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 18, 2022.

