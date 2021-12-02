Ohio holiday lights trail

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Operating within the state of Ohio’s Department of Development, Ohio. Find It Here. works to position Ohio as a destination of choice to enrich lives through authentic travel experiences. The Ohio. Find It Here. brand supports Ohio’s multibillion-dollar tourism industry. In 2019, the tourism industry captured a record-breaking $48 billion in visitor spending and welcomed 226 million visitors into and within the state. The industry also supported 431,000 Ohio jobs.

Click here to watch Studio 3′s segment with Ohio’s Department of Development about shopping in Ohio for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.