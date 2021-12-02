Advertisement

Online safety awareness virtual community event

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The FBI Pittsburgh Division’s Charleston, WV Resident Agency in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association, and West Virginia Child and Human Trafficking Task Force are hosting a virtual presentation for parents, guardians, teachers, and community members to learn how to keep children safe online on Thursday, December 2 from 6-8 p.m. EST. The event will be held on MS Teams. The link to the event is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82897631725?pwd=TlNJclBlT2pPUXZQbXpENmM2MTByQT09.

Meeting ID: 828 9763 1725

Passcode: 208840

