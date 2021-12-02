Pikeville Medical Center announces name of new children’s hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Medical Center has unveiled the name of their new children’s hospital.

The hospital’s Board of Directors announced during a press conference Thursday, the new hospital will be named the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital.

Board of Directors Vice President Donovan Blackburn made the announcement and shared the impact Dr. R.V. Mettu, a Pikeville Medical Center physician, and Dr. Jyothi Mettu, a pediatrician at the hospital, have had on the community and the development of the children’s hospital.

Donovan says R.V. and Jyothi Mettu have been serving eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center for decades. He says Jyothi, also a member of the Board of Directors, was instrumental in planning the hospital’s development.

The facility entrance is located near the Starbucks inside on the second-floor atrium with easy access from the parking garage. The 10-bed patient system and the clinic will treat the patients from birth to 18 years old.

The interior of the hospital and patient exam rooms are decorated with a safari theme and bright colors.

Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital will begin seeing its first patients next week.

