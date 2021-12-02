Social shop your way to the best holiday gifts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, and if you are one to do loads of research to find deals and recommendations on the products you want to buy, you’re not alone.

Social shopping and deal hunting websites are increasingly becoming go to destinations for savvy shoppers.

To help you crush the holiday shopping season, Pete King, deal expert form Slick Deals, joined Sarah on Studio 3.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.