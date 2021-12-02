Special Metals negotiations resume December 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Negotiations to resolve the two month old strike at Special Metals will resume December 14, according to United Steel Workers Local 40 Union President Chad Thompson.

The two sides met Tuesday and Wednesday. The groups were scheduled to meet again Thursday, but the mediator was not available.

Thompson says the two sides “had some really good discussions that opened up doors on both sides”.

He also say the mediator helped a great deal, which is why the parties decided to wait until the mediator was available again.

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach an agreement with management at the factory.

Union members list safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time and health care as a few reasons for the strike.

