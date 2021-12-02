Advertisement

Union members accept hospital’s offer, tentatively ending strike

Union members accept hospital’s offer, tentatively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, tentatively ending strike
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Union rank and file on Wednesday night accepted an offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital, marking a tentative end to the the nearly month-long strike.

SEIU District 1199 confirmed that members accepted the deal offered by the hospital on Wednesday.

“Our members stood proudly in solidarity on the strike line and beat back concession after concession. These healthcare heroes deserve way more than what this hospital finally offered, but we are celebrating the victories that were won,” said Sherri McKinney, Regional Director for the Union.

Hospital service workers with SEIU District 1199 have been on strike since Nov. 3. Their top concern has been health care costs.

Cabell Huntington Hospital said for many years it has covered health care premiums at 100%. It’s now asking union members to contribute, on average, less than 5% of their families’ total health care costs. The hospital says the premiums are affordable and that workers are paid at the top of their market.

Service Employees International Union District #1199 disagrees. It contends the hospital is attempting to take away 10% of wages and accuses it of committing unfair labor practices.

A statement from the hospital was not immediately available.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lens Creek Road is closed Tuesday evening in the Hernshaw area after a fatal accident.
Driver dead in Kanawha County crash; roadway reopen
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital; one injured
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
A climber suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a fall near the Kevin Ritchie Bridge on U.S....
Climber suffers serious injuries in fall
An elderly woman reported missing Tuesday night in Mason County has been found, West Virginia...
Elderly woman reported missing in Mason County found

Latest News

Crews are on the scene of a camper fire Wednesday night in the Witcher area of Kanawha County.
Crews on scene of camper fire
Two arrested in connection with Prestonsburg van theft
Two arrested in connection with Prestonsburg van theft
The new Children’s Hospital in Pikeville will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing...
WSAZ Exclusive | Inside look at Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property