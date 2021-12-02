Union members accept hospital’s offer, tentatively ending strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Union rank and file on Wednesday night accepted an offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital, marking a tentative end to the the nearly month-long strike.

SEIU District 1199 confirmed that members accepted the deal offered by the hospital on Wednesday.

“Our members stood proudly in solidarity on the strike line and beat back concession after concession. These healthcare heroes deserve way more than what this hospital finally offered, but we are celebrating the victories that were won,” said Sherri McKinney, Regional Director for the Union.

Hospital service workers with SEIU District 1199 have been on strike since Nov. 3. Their top concern has been health care costs.

Cabell Huntington Hospital said for many years it has covered health care premiums at 100%. It’s now asking union members to contribute, on average, less than 5% of their families’ total health care costs. The hospital says the premiums are affordable and that workers are paid at the top of their market.

Service Employees International Union District #1199 disagrees. It contends the hospital is attempting to take away 10% of wages and accuses it of committing unfair labor practices.

A statement from the hospital was not immediately available.

