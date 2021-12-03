Advertisement

Break repair project in progress in Pike County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A break repair project in Pike County is currently in the works.

Work is being done on KY 1469 near Long Fork Community Park in Pike County.

KY 1469 will be reduced to one lane while work is being done. Traffic will be directed by flaggers.

Workers will be out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to complete the project.

The project is expected to be complete in about one week.

