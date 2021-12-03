Advertisement

Commissioners approve pay raises for county employees

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – County employees in Kanawha County can expect more money in their paychecks soon.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night voted to reward all county employees with a salary bonus starting Jan. 1.

All employees across the county will receive a salary increase of 4 percent. Employees will also receive a bonus from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Deputies will receive a $3,000 bonus. Emergency services personnel and those working in the COVID field will receive $2,000, full-time county employees will receive $1,000, and part-time workers will receive $500.

Commissioners say the bonuses will be available by Christmas time.

