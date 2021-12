FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to the scene of a fire at a closed elementary school Friday morning.

Left Beaver Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m..

The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The old McDowell Elementary School closed in 2017.

