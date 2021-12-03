First Warning Forecast | Nice start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is hard to beat the sunshine and relatively mild temperatures this time of year. The past couple of days have certainly delivered on that, and the weekend will start similarly nice. By late Sunday into Monday, a strong cold front swings through and puts an end to the quiet weather pattern when rain and much chillier temperatures return. A couple more systems are then set to pass during the week ahead, bringing quick bouts of rain, but any appreciable snow still looks to be a longshot.

Friday evening stays clear through midnight as temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

Expect an increase in cloud cover overnight, primarily across Kentucky and central/southern West Virginia. This will keep low temperatures in the 40s in these locations. Meanwhile, farther north across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia, a clearer sky overnight leads to low temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s.

Any cloud cover Saturday morning decreases for a decent amount of sunshine for the remainder of the day. This bodes well for Christmas parades in South Charleston at noon, Gallipolis at 1 pm, and Saint Albans at 4 pm. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s with a light breeze.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky. Much of the day stays dry, but towards sunset, a few light showers may pass. High temperatures turn even milder to the low 60s.

Sunday night into Monday morning sees widespread rain. The rain should mostly be gone by Monday afternoon. However, temperatures will stay in the 50s Sunday night into early Monday then fall to the 40s throughout the day on Monday. A stiff breeze accompanies the chill.

Tuesday remains chilled but dry under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the low 40s.

Wednesday sees another round of rain that may start off as a bit of snow or a mixture of rain and snow. However, as high temperatures rise to the low 40s during the afternoon, rain will be the primary form of precipitation.

On Thursday, expect another break in the precipitation for much of the day as high temperatures get to around 50 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. A brief round of rain passes Thursday night into early Friday, then Friday afternoon turns dry again under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures turn milder to the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.