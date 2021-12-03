Advertisement

HHS leaves for Super Six

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in eight years, the Huntington High football team got to leave school early in December to play in a state championship game. Before they left, the team walked through the halls as fellow students wished them luck Saturday afternoon against Martinsburg. The team buses left school around 10:30, made stops at Huntington Middle School and Huntington East Middle School and then started the 3 hour journey to Wheeling.

WSAZ Sports caught up with the team and they talked about how exciting the next 30 hours will be for them.

