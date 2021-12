NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down due to a crash Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-64 W.

One patient was transported from the scene with injuries.

The lanes will remain shut down as the wreckage is cleared.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.