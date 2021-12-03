Kentucky Board of Education adds restrictions to corporal punishment in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Board of Education is putting tighter restrictions on the practice of corporal punishment in schools. The new restrictions focus on empowering parents to opt their child out of the practice if they choose to.

A 1982 Kentucky statute permits the practice of corporal punishment in schools. Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass says the state Board of Education does not have the power to override the state and eliminate it altogether.

“I’m embarrassed that this practice exists in our public schools. We shouldn’t be beating our children as a disciplinary mechanism,” Glass said.

A vast majority of Kentucky school districts have already outlawed the practice. For those who wish to keep it, the school must receive written consent from a student’s legal guardian within five days of the beginning of the school year. If the administration decides corporal punishment is necessary, verbal consent from the student’s legal guardian must be received before administering the action. Only a principal or assistant principal can administer corporal punishment. The student will be required to undergo 30 minutes of counseling immediately following the action.

“Understanding that there may be behaviors that a school administrator feels like warrants corporal punishment and the parent day disagree with that. So we are going to empower the parent to make a decision,” Glass said.

School districts must also provide clear protocols in their corporal punishment policies.

“This is a barbaric thing to have to do. What are you going to hit your children with? They’re going to have to define that so we think that the clarity of this regulation will hopefully reduce or limit the use of this harmful practice in Kentucky schools,” Glass said.

In Kentucky, 11 schools districts lack clear policies addressing corporal punishment including Lewis County Schools and Elliott County Schools. Both superintendents tell WSAZ that they currently do not allow corporal punishment to be used and they do not intend to allow it in the future.

Raceland-Worthington Schools is one of four districts with policies that do allow for corporal punishment. Superintendent Larry Coldiron says the practice has not been used in three years at the high school and six years at the middle school. He says the Board of Education will meet to discuss these new requirements before moving forward.

