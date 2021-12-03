Advertisement

Layoffs on the horizon for Prairie Farms employees

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dozens of employees within the dairy company, Prairie Farms -- previously referred to as Broughtons -- are facing layoffs ahead of the holidays.

Darin Copeland, the company’s public relations manager, said employees at the Marietta plant and associated branches were informed Wednesday that all assets are being sold to United Dairy effective Dec. 31.

“Trying to lessen the amount of layoffs,” said Courtney Bitticks, the payroll and benefits director for Prairie Farms.

Currently, 150 employees are facing layoffs, according to Bitticks.

In our region, between the branch locations in South Point, Charleston and Oak Hill, Bitticks says 37 employees are affected.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to hire all of the employees. We will be talking to all of them and try to hire as many as we can. It’s going to take a little bit to assess how many we actually need,” Doug Longnette, the director of human resources at United Dairy, said.

Longnette says they will focus on filling a number of their positions with employees from Prairie Farms before looking anywhere else.

“We feel really bad, especially at this time of the year. It would never be a good time to know you’re going to lose your job,” Longnette said.

An official with United Dairy said he hopes to have the numbers crunched by the middle of next week about how many Prairie Farms employees they will be able to hire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Theft investigation nets two arrests
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Kentucky Board of Education restricts corporal punishment
Kentucky Board of Education adds restrictions to corporal punishment in schools
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting
Charleston City Council holds two regular meetings per month.
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million dollar votes
Kentucky Board of Education restricts corporal punishment
Kentucky Board of Education restricts corporal punishment