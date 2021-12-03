Man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in connection with teen’s death in crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing his car is being charged in connection with the death of one of his passengers.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Seth Wilson on 8 charges after he crashed his car along State Route 522 near Elizabeth Township back in September.

He had two passengers with him.

One of them was seriously injured, the other, 17-year-old Gary Smith, died at the hospital.

Officials say Wilson drove off the right side of the road, went over an embankment and hit trees.

Court documents show Wilson is facing a total of 8 charges.

2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

1 count of aggravated vehicular assault

1 count of vehicular assault

2 counts of failure to stop after an accident

1 count of operating a vehicle without being in control of it

1 count of driving under the influence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned inside Judge Christen Finley’s Courtroom at 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies say Wilson turned himself in on Nov. 26, days after a grand jury indicted him and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He remains behind bars at the Lawrence County Jail.

