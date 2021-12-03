Man crashes into restaurant, arrested after pursuit

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Thursday night after a pursuit that led to the suspect crashing into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in Milton, the Milton Police chief said.

The incident happened before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of U.S. 60, also known as West Main Street in that area.

Barnyard BBQ appeared to have sustained some damage from the incident, investigators say.

According to the chief, the man was wanted on several felonies. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The chief said police first stopped the suspect on Interstate 64 and he then got off and headed toward U.S. 60.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.