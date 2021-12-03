Advertisement

Man crashes into restaurant, arrested after pursuit

A man was arrested Thursday night after a pursuit that led to the suspect crashing into a...
A man was arrested Thursday night after a pursuit that led to the suspect crashing into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in Milton.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Thursday night after a pursuit that led to the suspect crashing into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in Milton, the Milton Police chief said.

The incident happened before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of U.S. 60, also known as West Main Street in that area.

Barnyard BBQ appeared to have sustained some damage from the incident, investigators say.

According to the chief, the man was wanted on several felonies. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The chief said police first stopped the suspect on Interstate 64 and he then got off and headed toward U.S. 60.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.
Man’s body found in rural area
A man who ran from police during the weekend in Waverly died at a Columbus hospital.
Man dies after running from police
Theft investigation nets two arrests

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million-dollar votes
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million dollar votes
A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle
Hurricane Fire Department collecting Christmas donations
Hurricane Fire Department collecting Christmas donations
Special Metals negotiations resume December 14
Special Metals negotiations resume December 14