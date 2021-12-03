Man pleads guilty on murder and sexual assault charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has plead guilty on murder and sexual assault charges in Charleston Friday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Lasalle Burnett plead guilty to first degree sexual assault and second degree murder.

Burnett’s plea is related to a scene from June 2019. Charleston Police responded to a scene on Ash Street in Charleston, and found Adam Swim, 40, deceased with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The investigation found that two men entered a home on Ash Street to steal items in order to settle a drug debt. The men sexually assaulted a female in the residence and shot Swim before fleeing the scene.

A murder warrant was issued for Burnett in March 2020.

Burnett’s sentencing date is scheduled for February 22nd, 2022 at 10 a.m..

This is an ongoing story. To view our previous coverage, click here.

