Man who faked his own death to avoid sentencing placed on 60-day evaluation

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who tried to fake his own death to avoid sentencing will have his sentencing delayed.

Jesse Wood, 26, was on probation for a sex crime. His sentencing date was scheduled for Friday.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, first responders were notified about a potential suicide jumper from the Ritchie Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River from Ravenswood into Meigs County, Ohio.

Investigators say Wood’s cellphone and vehicle were left near the bridge as part of a staged scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Wood was found hiding in a closet in his home.

Wood faces charges for falsifying an emergency report while on probation for a sex offense, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Council in Jackson County Judge Dyer’s court moved to set a 60-day diagnostic evaluation for Wood.

Wood will remain behind bars during the evaluation. The evaluation results and subsequent sentencing will be discussed on February 17th at 11 a.m..

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.