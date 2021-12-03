Pikeville Panthers are back on top in KY Class 1A

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Panthers are champs again in Kentucky high school football as they beat Russellville 30-27 Friday afternoon at Kroger Field.

In the first half, the two teams combined for 50 points and 369 yards of total offense. After the break, the defense settled in for both teams where only seven points were scored and that was by Russellville to make it 30-27.

Russellville had the ball inside with under three minutes to go but an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Pikeville who were able to hold on and get the win.

The last state title Pikeville won was back in 2019 and have six total.

Pikeville 30 Russellville 27 FINAL



The Panthers are the 2021 Class A State Champions! #TODAY #HailPikeville pic.twitter.com/1seqK7GJyB — PHS Panther Football (@PikevilleHSFB) December 3, 2021

