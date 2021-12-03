Advertisement

Trial cancelled for late attorney accused of human trafficking

Mearan’s trial was set for January 2022.
Mearan’s trial was set for January 2022.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial for an attorney accused of human trafficking has been cancelled.

Michael Mearan, a former attorney and city councilman, died in late November.

According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors worked alongside the Attorney General’s Office on the investigation on Mearan.

A release from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office reads, “Justice takes place when all the parties in a case have their day in Court, so that their voices may be heard in a fair trial and a jury can render a just verdict. With Mr. Mearan’s passing, this will not occur for any and all parties invo0lved in this matter.”

Mearan’s trial was set for January 2022. He was arrested in October of 2020, and his charges stem from alleged criminal activity that investigators say happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle; name released
A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.
Man’s body found in rural area
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike

Latest News

KY 1469 will be reduced to one lane while work is being done.
Break repair project in progress in Pike County
Lasalle Burnett plead guilty to first degree sexual assault and second degree murder.
Man pleads guilty on murder and sexual assault charges
Name released of man accused in police chase that ended in crash into restaurant
Name released of man accused in police chase that ended in crash into restaurant
Dunbar man pleads guilty to defrauding non-profit
Dunbar man pleads guilty to defrauding non-profit