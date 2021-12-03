Trial cancelled for late attorney accused of human trafficking

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial for an attorney accused of human trafficking has been cancelled.

Michael Mearan, a former attorney and city councilman, died in late November.

According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors worked alongside the Attorney General’s Office on the investigation on Mearan.

A release from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office reads, “Justice takes place when all the parties in a case have their day in Court, so that their voices may be heard in a fair trial and a jury can render a just verdict. With Mr. Mearan’s passing, this will not occur for any and all parties invo0lved in this matter.”

Mearan’s trial was set for January 2022. He was arrested in October of 2020, and his charges stem from alleged criminal activity that investigators say happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.

