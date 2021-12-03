Weekend preview shows quiet forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a balmy Thursday across Appalachia high temperatures soared into the 60s and low 70s. Officially Charleston registered 67 while Huntington came in an April-like 71. Record highs at this time of year are close to 80 so warm yes, but not earth shattering. While we did not come close to record highs on Thursday the pattern in the weeks leading up to Christmas may challenge records as a long period of above normal temperatures (with occasional 1-2 day dips) takes hold.

Friday will dawn with clear skies and frosted temperatures in the 30s. Then a blue sky day will unfold with a north wind and highs still nice for December coming in just shy of 60.

Saturday will start chilly back in the 30s then cool sunshine will make for a pathway back into the 50s for highs.

Sunday will feature a gathering cloud deck with rain holding off until night. Highs could graze 60.

Sunday night late rain showers will cross the region with a cold front. A good healthy ½ to ¾ of an inch of rain will go a long way to ending the brush fire threat.

