Woman hit and killed by vehicle

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported at 6:48 p.m. near the Dollar General store, troopers say.

They say the victim was from Ironton.

Troopers from the Portsmouth OSHP post responded to the scene.

Other details are unavailable now.

