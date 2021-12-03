Advertisement

Woman hit and killed by vehicle

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported at 6:48 p.m. near the Dollar General store, troopers say.

They say the victim was from Ironton.

Troopers from the Portsmouth OSHP post responded to the scene.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

