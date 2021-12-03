W.Va. PSC meets with Frontier Communications to chart progress

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Thursday had a meeting with Frontier Communications -- all as part of tracking progress with the company.

Frontier is boasting a new CEO, plus a new company board and management team, along with a new company mission “Building Gigabit America.”

The plan is to bring fiber broadband to 25,000 West Virginians this year, and they’re required to expand fiber service to 150,000 locations in the state by the end of 2027.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said the commission was pleased with Thursday’s updates.

Frontier will have another meeting with the PSC in six months.

