Advertisement

W.Va. PSC meets with Frontier Communications to chart progress

Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Thursday had a meeting with Frontier Communications -- all as part of tracking progress with the company.

Frontier is boasting a new CEO, plus a new company board and management team, along with a new company mission “Building Gigabit America.”

The plan is to bring fiber broadband to 25,000 West Virginians this year, and they’re required to expand fiber service to 150,000 locations in the state by the end of 2027.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said the commission was pleased with Thursday’s updates.

Frontier will have another meeting with the PSC in six months.

For previous coverage, >>>>

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Thursday in the Twilight area of Boone County.
Man’s body found in rural area
A man died Thursday morning in a trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting
A woman died Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Gallia Pike, the Ohio State...
Woman hit and killed by vehicle
The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
Pre-K-8 student leaves school property
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike
Union members accept hospital’s offer, effectively ending strike

Latest News

County employees in Kanawha County can expect more money in their paychecks soon.
Commissioners approve pay raises for county employees
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million-dollar votes
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million-dollar votes
Ramon Kimbrough, 25, of Lexington, Kentucky, faces many charges after a pursuit in Milton that...
Man crashes into restaurant, arrested after pursuit
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million-dollar votes
WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million dollar votes